New Port of Prince Rupert Bunkering Terminal Launches

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A total of 537 vessels visited the port in 2020. File Image / Pixabay

A new bunkering terminal has been launched at the Port of Prince Rupert on Canada's west coast.

Wolverine Terminals has now started commercial operations at its Port of Prince Rupert bunkering facility, it said in a statement on its website.

The terminal will offer transloading, VLSFO and marine diesel oil storage and distribution services.

"Today marks a significant achievement for our company, our partners and the community," Kelly Owen, president of Wolverine Terminals, said in the statement.

"Our goal has always been to offer best-in-class logistics services while minimizing environmental impact and contributing to the economic growth of the port and the region.

"The start of our commercial operations is the culmination of years of planning, development, and partnership, and we look forward to growing alongside our customers and the Port of Prince Rupert."

A total of 537 vessels visited the port in 2020.