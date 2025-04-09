Bureau Veritas Grants Approval to Hydrogen-Powered Vessel of LDA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel aims for zero emissions during 95% of its operational time. Image Credit: LDA

Classification society Bureau Veritas has approved in principle the hydrogen-powered vessel design of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA).

LDA sees hydrogen as a key marine fuel to help in shipping decarbonisation, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The company first announced in March 2024 that it was working on the design of a hydrogen-powered service operation vessel in partnership with Salt Ship Design.

According to LDA, the vessel is expected to achieve zero emissions for up to 95% of its operational time.

Whether the project will proceed from the design phase to actual construction remains to be seen.

Currently, the availability of hydrogen-capable engines and related technologies is limited, and infrastructure for hydrogen bunkering is also in a nascent stage.

LDA claims the vessel can bunker in just six hours.