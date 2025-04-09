World News
Bureau Veritas Grants Approval to Hydrogen-Powered Vessel of LDA
The vessel aims for zero emissions during 95% of its operational time. Image Credit: LDA
Classification society Bureau Veritas has approved in principle the hydrogen-powered vessel design of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA).
LDA sees hydrogen as a key marine fuel to help in shipping decarbonisation, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.
The company first announced in March 2024 that it was working on the design of a hydrogen-powered service operation vessel in partnership with Salt Ship Design.
According to LDA, the vessel is expected to achieve zero emissions for up to 95% of its operational time.
Whether the project will proceed from the design phase to actual construction remains to be seen.
Currently, the availability of hydrogen-capable engines and related technologies is limited, and infrastructure for hydrogen bunkering is also in a nascent stage.
LDA claims the vessel can bunker in just six hours.