BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Third Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices climbed at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $575.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since December 5.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $1.50/mt to $499.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $6/mt to $756.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.08/bl to $74.49/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $549/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $505.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $0.50/mt to $542.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50/mt to $550.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.30/bl from the previous session's close at $74.19/bl as of 5:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt fall in bunker prices.