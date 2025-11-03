Eight OPEC+ Members to Pause Output Hike for Q1 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The group will raise output slightly in December but freeze further increases in early 2026. File Image / Pixabay

Eight OPEC+ members have agreed to increase oil production slightly in December, but will pause any further production hikes during the first quarter of 2026.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, which had previously implemented voluntary cuts beyond OPEC+ targets, confirmed they will increase output by 137,000 b/d in December from November’s level, according to an OPEC statement on Sunday.

The December adjustment mirrors the group’s November increase.

The producers said the move reflects a steady global economic outlook and healthy market fundamentals, as evidenced by low inventory levels.

“Beyond December, due to seasonality, the eight countries also decided to pause the production increments in January, February, and March 2026,” OPEC said in the statement.

Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank, noted this period typically sees lower oil demand.

"We suspect they’re also aware that the market may struggle to take any additional barrels, particularly if disruptions to Russian supply end up being temporary,” Hynes said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

ICE January Brent futures stood at $65.08/bl as of 4.10 AM in London on Monday, up by $0.47/bl from Friday's close.

The eight members will meet again on November 30.