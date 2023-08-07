BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Six-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been climbing steadily for the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost six months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $7.50/mt to $654.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since February 17 The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $6.50/mt to $578/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $6/mt to $928/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.10/bl to $86.24/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7.50/mt to $639/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $13.50/mt tot $621/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $15.50/mt to $638.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $8.50/mt to $605.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.65/bl at $85.59/bl as of 9:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.89/mt fall in bunker prices.