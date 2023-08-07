BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Six-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday August 7, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost six months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $7.50/mt to $654.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since February 17 The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $6.50/mt to $578/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $6/mt to $928/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.10/bl to $86.24/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7.50/mt to $639/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $13.50/mt tot $621/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $15.50/mt to $638.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $8.50/mt to $605.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.65/bl at $85.59/bl as of 9:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.89/mt fall in bunker prices.

