BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Day in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global bunker prices slipped at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $606.50/mt on Friday, having reached the highest level since October 14 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $2/mt to $520/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1/mt to $750/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.67/bl to $76.05/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $3/mt to $608.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $3/mt to $541/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $8/mt to $587.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $539/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $3.13/bl from the previous session's close at $72.92/bl as of 6:34 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $23.57/mt drop in bunker prices.