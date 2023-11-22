BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $674.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since November 14. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $523/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $2/mt to $886.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.13/bl to $82.45/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $11/mt to $717/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $15.50/mt to $596.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $674/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50/mt to $568/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.03/bl at $82.42/bl as of 8:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt fall in bunker prices.