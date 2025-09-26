BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose for a second day on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to their highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2.50/mt to $520.50/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since September 19.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $3.50/mt to $453/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $4/mt to $772.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.11/bl to $69.42/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $492/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $454/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $3.50/mt to $491/mt, and at Houston they fell by $1/mt to $485/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.12/bl from the previous session's close at $69.54/bl as of 5:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.90/mt rise in bunker prices.