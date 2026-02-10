AET Orders Hybrid-Electric Tanker with Dual-Fuel Ethanol Ready Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digital rendering of AET’s first hybrid electric dynamic positioning shuttle tanker. Image Credit: Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co

Singapore-based maritime transportation firm AET has ordered its first hybrid-electric vessel suitable for conversion to ethanol propulsion.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp will build the 154,000-dwt dynamic positioning shuttle tanker, with delivery scheduled in 2028, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel will be equipped with an electric energy storage system and will be designed to allow future modification to dual-fuel ethanol propulsion, giving the company flexibility to adopt the fuel if supply and technology mature.

While several shipowners have ordered vessels with methanol- or ammonia-ready notations, ethanol-ready designs remain relatively new, pointing to growing industry interest in the fuel as a potential marine fuel option.

Interest in ethanol has been rising in industry discussions, including at last year’s IBIA Annual Convention in Hong Kong, where speakers highlighted the fuel’s potential role in addressing possible shortfalls in biofuel supply for shipping.

Container line Maersk has also been testing higher ethanol-to-methanol ratios on one of its vessels, following earlier trials using lower blends.

Engine developers are advancing the technology as well: Everllence has tested ethanol in a dual-fuel engine, while WinGD is working towards launching an ethanol-capable engine.