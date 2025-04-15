ABS Grants Design Approval to Tritec Marine's LNG Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design features tanks made up of aluminium alloy, which is 30% lighter than traditional tanks. Image Credit: Tritec Marine

A new LNG bunker vessel design, developed by Glasgow-based Tritec Marine in partnership with Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology, has received approval in principle from classification society ABS.

Following the approval, the two companies are now in discussions with partners regarding technology licensing for the vessel's construction, Tritec Marine said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel's design stands out from traditional LNG bunker vessels by featuring an offset crew area, positioned to the side of the ship. This design enhances safety by reducing the risk of crew exposure in case the vessel gets too close to the one it's bunkering.

Additionally, the vessel utilises dynamic positioning rather than traditional mooring lines, providing a safer and more flexible operational method.

The tanks will be constructed from aluminium alloy, which is 30% lighter than traditional stainless steel and nickel tanks. This weight reduction allows for an increased tank capacity.

Besides LNG, these tanks will also be capable of transporting ammonia and liquid hydrogen.

"With global demand for LNG increasing, bunker vessels like the design from Tritec Marine and Bluesoul will be critical for its safe transportation and application," Rostom Merzouki, director at ABS Global Gas Solutions, said.