Alfa Laval to Provide Fuel Supply Systems for Six Methanol-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel supply systems will be delivered from June 2023. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering firm Alfa Laval is set to provide the fuel supply systems for six new container ships that will run on methanol.

The company will supply the systems for six 1,170 TEU container ships to be built for X-Press Feeders subsidiary Eastway, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The dual-fuelled ships will be built at Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group and New Dayang Shipbuilding Co facilities in China. The fuel supply systems will be delivered from June 2023.

"Alfa Laval is proud to be chosen for this significant methanol project," Peter Nielsen, president of Alfa Laval Marine Separation & Heat Transfer Equipment, said in the statement.

"With their ability to sail on green methanol, these vessels will be front-runners in the move to carbon-neutral operations.

"Methanol is a major advance on the path to decarbonization, and the FCM Methanol can be instrumental for shipowners in making the leap."

Methanol has been growing rapidly as an alternative fuel choice after container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk chose it as its fuel for its first carbon-neutral ships, to be delivered from next year.