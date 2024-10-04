BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips Despite Surge in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined overall on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices declining modestly overall despite a sharp rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $603/mt on Thursday, having reached the highest level since September 25 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3/mt to $501.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $0.50/mt to $742/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $3.72/bl to $77.62/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $1/mt to $589/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $4/mt to $534/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3/mt to $575/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $531/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.68/bl from the previous session's close at $78.30/bl as of 9:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.12/mt rise in bunker prices.