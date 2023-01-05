Monjasa Sees Second-Highest Volumes in Firm's History in December

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The addition of the Monjasa Shaker has helped the firm's volumes in the Middle East to grow. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa saw the second-highest marine fuel sales volumes in its history last month.

The company sold a total of 602,445 mt of marine fuels in December 2022, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. The monthly total was the second-highest since Monjasa started operations, beaten only by the 613,267 mt sold in October 2021.

"We are seeing the Middle East cruise market bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels and we are busy supplying the vessels as they voyage the Arabian Gulf and call destinations like Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and all the way to Muscat," Casper Borgen, trading director for the Middle East and Africa at Monjasa, said in the post.

"The operational flexibility means everything for these cruise liners.

"With the addition of Monjasa Shaker, we now have two tankers in the UAE fleet carrying all three main grades of HSFO, VLSFO and MGO.

"This supports the high demand in the region."

Monjasa sold a total of 5.7 million mt of marine fuels in 2021, averaging 475,000 mt/month. The company has said its volumes rose in 2022, but has yet to release the data.