Anemoi to Install Rotor Sail System on U-Ming VLOC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company expects fuel and emissions savings of 10-12% on deep-sea routes between China and Brazil, South Africa and Australia. Image Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies

Wind-assisted propulsion firm Anemoi Marine Technologies is set to install a rotor sail system on a very large ore carrier owned by U-Ming Marine Transport.

The company will install four 35m rotor sails on the 325,000 DWT vessel by the end of next year, it said in an emailed statement.

The company expects fuel and emissions savings of 10-12% on deep-sea routes between China and Brazil, South Africa and Australia.

"Congratulations to the teams at Anemoi and U-Ming on this significant partnership," CK Ong, president of U-Ming, said in the statement.

"These state-of-the-art rotor sails will play a key role in our decarbonisation strategy and will complement our portfolio of existing emission reducing technologies, including a fleet of LNG dual-fuel vessels.

"In addition, we will continue to research other emission lowering pathways such as carbon capture systems and retrofitting conventional vessels to Methanol dual-fuel.

"We look forward to continuing working with like-minded partners, like Anemoi, to help us reach our target of net zero."