BUNKER JOBS: Clipper Oil Seeks International Account Manager in San Diego

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Experienced bunker traders are in demand at the start of 2021. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel and lubricant supplier Clipper Oil is seeking to hire an international account manager in San Diego.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience of sales or trading and a degree in business, economics, finance, accounting, entrepreneurship, marketing or a related field, Clipper Oil said in a job posting on LinkedIn.

The posting lists the following day-to-day duties for the role:

You will be required to negotiate purchase and sales prices with our worldwide supplier and customer network

Efficiently deal with incoming inquiries and ensure timely quotations and delivery/movement of petroleum products

Manage customer accounts with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions from start-to-finish: quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support

Work with our Operations Team and Credit Team to ensure all aspects of a trade is profitable, efficient and compliant

Make sales calls, cold calls, setup meetings and prospect potential new clients

Developing new business is a key part of this job

For more information, click here.