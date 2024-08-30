COSCO Orders 12 New Methanol-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As well as being capable of running on methanol, the ships will feature bunker-saving air lubrication systems and bow wind deflectors. Image Credit: COSCO

Container line COSCO has ordered 12 new ships capable of running on methanol.

The dual-fuelled 14,000 TEU ships will be built in China, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

As well as being capable of running on methanol, the ships will feature bunker-saving air lubrication systems and bow wind deflectors.

"COSCO Shipping Holdings is currently focusing on a combination of building new ships and modernising existing vessels to accelerate the green and low-carbon transition of the company's fleet," the company said in the post.

"The company has ordered twelve 24,000 TEU container ships with methanol dual-fuel propulsion, signed contracts for the conversion of eight ships to methanol dual-fuel propulsion, while promoting environmentally friendly development practices such as all-electric ship operation and biofuel pilot projects, which has given the company strong momentum to compete on the new course."