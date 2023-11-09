IBIA CONVENTION: New ISO 8217 Bunker Specifications Could Emerge in Q1

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Integr8's Chris Turner discussed the prospect of the new specifications at the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The bunker market could see a new version of ISO specifications for its products as soon as the first quarter of next year, according to marine fuels firm Integr8 Fuels.

Chris Turner, bunker quality and claims manager at Integr8, discussed the prospect of the new specifications at the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai on Wednesday.

The ISO 8217 specifications last had a new full version published in 2017. Since then the VLSFO market has emerged with the IMO 2020 transition, and shipping firms have also increasingly started to use blends of biofuels mixed with conventional bunkers, and the new ISO document is expected to cover both of these developments.

"The 2024 specs are on the horizon," Turner said at the conference.

"Sometime in Q1, I'm hearing, maybe Q2."