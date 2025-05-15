Mabanaft Rebrands as MB Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is unifying all of its brands under the MB Energy logo. Image Credit: MB Energy

German energy company Mabanaft has rebranded under the name MB Energy.

The firm is unifying all of its brands under the MB Energy logo, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The Oiltanking Germany, Hungary and Denmark storage unit will now operate under the name 'enport - by MB Energy'.

"Our new brand marks an exciting new chapter- more than just a name or logo, it stands as a strong symbol of our commitment to a secure, future-ready energy supply," Jonathan Perkins, CEO of MB Energy, said in the statement.

"Building on our deep roots in Germany and decades of proven expertise in Europe and beyond, our flexible energy solutions and storage infrastructure, ensures we can reliably serve our customers today while being well placed as their needs evolve.

"With this bold step forward, we are confidently shaping the future of our company and the markets we serve."