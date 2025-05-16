Vitol Launches Bunker Supply by Barge in West Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vitol Bunkers has launched a barge-based physical supply operation in West Africa. Image Credit: Vitol Bunkers

Marine fuel supplier Vitol Bunkers has expanded its operations to the West Africa region, launching barge-based bunker supply with initial deliveries of VLSFO and MGO, and plans to offer the full range of marine fuels in due course.

The introduction of bunkering by barge brings added flexibility, enabling deliveries wherever needed, including locations such as Dakar and offshore Lomé, Vitol Bunkers said in an emailed statement on Friday.

This move adds to Vitol Bunkers' growing global footprint, which now includes operations across Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

"Supplying bunkers by barge to the WAF market allows us to support our customers flexibly in the location and with the fuels that they need," Ammar Hussaini, bunker trading & marketing manager at Vitol Bunkers, said in the statement.