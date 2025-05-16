Scandi Trading Hires Head of Credit and Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gkizas was previously a credit analyst for PMG Energies in Greece. Image Credit: Dimosthenis Gkizas / LinkedIn

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Scandi Trading has hired a head of credit and compliance in Greece.

Dimosthenis Gkizas has joined the company as head of credit and compliance in Piraeus as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Gkizas was previously a credit analyst for PMG Energies in Greece from June 2022 to last month.

He had earlier worked for Bunker Holding from 2020 to 2022, for OceanConnect Marine from 2018 to 2020 and for Dynacom Tankers Management from 2013 to 2016.

Scandi Trading is based in the UAE and has offices in Cyprus and Piraeus.