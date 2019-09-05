IMO2020: Monjasa Begins VLSFO Supply

Monjasa VLSFO. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa has begun the supply of IMO2020 grade VLSFO bunkers.

The first stem took place August 29 in Southampton as part of operations from Portland Port in the English Channel.

"Cleaning up our first tanker and supplying the new 0.5% product is a milestone for Monjasa," said Said Group COO, Svend Stenberg Mølholt.

"During this first supply, we learned more about the handling and specifications of VLSFO, to conclude that on-board operational expertise and detailed product knowledge is needed to enable a successful transition for the industry."

As part of todays announcement, Monjasa said it will now be rolling out VLSFO supply at other global ports as follows, where it will have full ownership of sourcing, shipping and supply of the fuel: