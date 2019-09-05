World News
IMO2020: Monjasa Begins VLSFO Supply
Monjasa VLSFO. Image Credit: Monjasa
Monjasa has begun the supply of IMO2020 grade VLSFO bunkers.
The first stem took place August 29 in Southampton as part of operations from Portland Port in the English Channel.
"Cleaning up our first tanker and supplying the new 0.5% product is a milestone for Monjasa," said Said Group COO, Svend Stenberg Mølholt.
"During this first supply, we learned more about the handling and specifications of VLSFO, to conclude that on-board operational expertise and detailed product knowledge is needed to enable a successful transition for the industry."
As part of todays announcement, Monjasa said it will now be rolling out VLSFO supply at other global ports as follows, where it will have full ownership of sourcing, shipping and supply of the fuel:
-
West Africa
VLSFO will be made available across the region from the Gulf of Guinea to Namibia via the Monjasa operated SKS Darent (120,000 dwt), which serves as floating storage off Lome, Togo. Several of Monjasa's 10 regionally deployed tankers are expected to supply low-sulphur products come 2020.
-
Northwest Europe
Storage of VLSFO at Monjasa's oil terminals in Portland Port, UK and Skaw, Denmark. A total of three Monjasa tankers are deployed in Northwest Europe.
-
Panama Canal
Confirmed local storage of VLSFO and supply operations with three Monjasa vessels, incl. the newly acquired tanker, Accra, in Balboa. One tanker is deployed in Cristobal.
-
Arabian Gulf
Sourcing VLSFO in Fujairah, three Monjasa operated tankers will be making VLSFO available across port areas in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and in the Gulf of Oman.