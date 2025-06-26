Shell Denies Making an Offer to Acquire BP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Wall Street Journal had reported on Wednesday that talks between the two firms were at an early, but active, stage. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy firm Shell has played down market rumours that it is in the early stages of preparing to acquire rival firm BP.

The company issued a statement on Thursday denying media reports of talks to acquire BP.

The Wall Street Journal had reported on Wednesday that talks between the two firms were at an early, but active, stage.

"In response to recent media speculation Shell wishes to clarify that it has not been actively considering making an offer for BP and confirms it has not made an approach to, and no talks have taken place with, BP with regards to a possible offer," Shell said in Thursday's statement.