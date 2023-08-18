BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have slipped this week after a strong rise over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3.50/mt to $653/mt on Thursday, remaining at the lowest level since August 8. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $3/mt to $582.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $949/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.67/bl to $84.12/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7.50/mt to $640/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $9.50/mt to $600.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $8.50/mt to $632.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $1/mt to $625.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.07/bl at $84.19/bl as of 9:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt rise in bunker prices.