Euronav Plans 'Ammonia-Ready' Notation for New Scrubber-Equipped Suezmaxes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ABS awarded a newbuild with the world's first 'ammonia-ready' designation from a classification society last month. File Image / Pixabay

Tanker company Euronav is seeking to win an 'ammonia-ready' notation for two new Suezmaxes currently under construction in South Korea.

The company announced a $113 million deal to acquire the two ships -- both fitted with scrubbers -- on Wednesday.

"Euronav is working closely with the shipyard to also have the structural notation to be ammonia ready," the company said in the statement.

"This provides the option to switch to other fuels at a later stage."

The ships already have an LNG-ready notation, and are due for delivery in January 2022.

The notation means the ship is designed to be converted to run on ammonia at some point in the future, and has sufficient space on board to accommodate the necessary equipment.