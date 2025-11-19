BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced for a second day on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly climbed at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to its highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $493/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since November 12.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $2.50/mt to $419/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $7/mt to $804/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.69/bl to $64.89/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $465/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $434.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $11.50/mt to $464/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $435.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.41/bl from the previous session's close at $64.48/bl as of 10:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.09/mt fall in bunker prices.