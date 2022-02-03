CLdN RoRo Takes on Two LNG Hybrid Vessels

The ships are due for delivery in the first half of 2025. Image Credit: CLdN RoRo

Shipping company CLdN RoRo has ordered two new vessels capable of running on LNG or battery power.

The company has ordered the two 8,000 lane metre ro-ro vessels from the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ships are due for delivery in the first half of 2025.

"The new ships, built in South Korea, will be equipped with two LNG dual fuel main engines (ME-GI type) of 11MW each as well as two electric propulsion motors of 6MW each," the company said in the statement.

"In full electric mode the ship can achieve a cruising speed of 16-17kn.

"Both vessels will also be future proofed, to allow expansion or integration of technological advancements as time moves on.

"Compared with CLdN's largest vessels currently in operation, the new ships will further reduce GHG emissions by 40% and will be NOx TIER III compliant."

A total of 40 LNG-fuelled ships were ordered last month, according to the latest data from classification society DNV, after a record total of 240 vessels in 2021.