40 More LNG-Fuelled Ships Ordered in January

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC was a significant buyer of LNG-fuelled tonnage last month. File Image / Pixabay

Another 40 ships capable of running on LNG were ordered in January, according to the latest data from classification society DNV, following a record year for gas-powered tonnage orders in 2021.

January's 40 orders pushed the total count of LNG-fuelled ships on order or in operation to nearly 700, DNV said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"It seems like the new year is off to a strong start," Martin Christian Wold, principal consultant at DNV, said in the post.

"Growth is again driven by large container ships, and this round it was MSC in particular pushing the total count."

Gas-powered ship orders are on the rise. Image Credit: DNV

A total of 240 ships capable of running on LNG were ordered last year, according to DNV's data.

LNG bunker sales continued to surge in 2021, with volumes at Rotterdam climbing by 187% on the year to 603,690 m3. This came despite a record surge in LNG prices.