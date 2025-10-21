BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks for Seventh Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been dropping consistently for almost two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly sank at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a seventh consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $0.50/mt to $482.50/mt on Monday, remaining at its lowest level since February 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $427/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was steady at $733/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.28/bl to $61.01/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $440/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $423.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $0.50/mt to $436.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $5/mt to $436/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $60.82/bl as of 5:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt fall in bunker prices.