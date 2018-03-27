Shipping Industry Could Almost Completely Decarbonise By 2035: IGO Report

The report studies four different decarbonisation pathways. Image Credit: ITF

A new report released today by intergovernmental organisation International Transport Forum (ITF) at the OECD says the shipping industry could be near carbon-free by 2035.



"Deployment of all currently known technologies could make it possible to almost completely decarbonise maritime shipping by 2035," the organization said.

The report studies four different decarbonisation pathways ITF says would reduce international shipping's CO2 emission between 82% and 95% below the level currently projected for 2035.

Alternative fuels and renewable energy, including "Advanced biofuels", Fuel cells, and Nuclear, are seen as being able to deliver much of the required reductions, while technological measures to improve the energy efficiency of ships could also yield a substantial part of the needed emission reductions, says ITF.

Operational improvements such as slower ship speeds and smoother ship-port co-ordination and use of larger, more efficient ships could bring further emission reductions.

"Certainty about the desirable decarbonisation pathway for shipping will help drive change," said Olaf Merk, ports and shipping expert at ITF.

"Clear guidance from governments is therefore essential to accelerate the transition towards zero-carbon shipping."

ITF's claims seemingly fly in the face of views stated as recently as Monday by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), who say that the development of zero CO2 bunker fuels is the only way shipping can cuts its emissions by 100%.

ITF's report is free download here: www.itf-oecd.org/decarbonising-maritime-transport