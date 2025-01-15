Bunker Trader Uni-Fuels Sets Price Offer For US IPO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is pricing its shares at $4 per share in its Nasdaq IPO. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited has set a price offer for the initial public offering of its shares in the US.

The firm is pricing its shares at $4 per share in its Nasdaq IPO, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

The offering is expected to close on Wednesday.

"Uni-Fuels intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for scaling up its reselling activities to gain market share from existing and new markets; for strengthening its workforce and expanding its market presence in new geographical locations; and cash reserve and general corporate purposes," the company said.

The firm had revenues of $74.2 million and net profit of $101,972 in the first half of 2024, compared with $14.3 million and $743,411 respectively in the same period a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing last month.