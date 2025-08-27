Hoegh Autoliners Orders First-Ever Ammonia Engines for Car Carriers from Everllence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal is the first-ever move to bring dual-fuel ammonia engines into the car carrier fleet. Image Credit: Everllence

Norwegian shipping company Hoegh Autoliners has ordered dual-fuel ammonia engines for its pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) from Everllence, representing the first such orders in the segment.

Four two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia engines will be delivered to an undisclosed Asian shipyard, which will be building Hoegh’s four 9,100 CEU capacity PCTCs, Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The engines are the beating heart of our vessels, and we take it as a clear mark of confidence that Everllence has chosen us to install some of the world’s first two-stroke ammonia engines on our final four Aurora Class vessels,” Sebjørn Dahl, COO at Hoegh Autoliners, said.

“ We have now been running our two-stroke ammonia test engine since 2023 Christian Ludwig, Everllence

These engines will be constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Everllence described the deal as marking a new era in shipping’s transition to clean marine energy.

“This order – one of several ammonia pilot-projects we have in China, Japan and South Korea – gives us encouragement that we are on the right path, as does the widespread industry interest in our progress,” Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at Everllence, said.

“We have now been running our two-stroke ammonia test engine since 2023 and can confirm that the ME-LGIA’s combustion is right where we want it,” Christian Ludwig, head of two-stroke sales and promotion at Everllence, said.