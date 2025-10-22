Monjasa Wins NATO Fuel Supply Contract

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa will provide fuel over five areas of operation, with the contract running for a year with the option to extend it by two additional years. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has been awarded a contract to supply fuel to NATO.

The contract was awarded by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to Monjasa's Danish entity, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Monjasa will provide fuel over five areas of operation, with the contract running for a year with the option to extend it by two additional years. Monjasa will act both as reseller and through its own fleet operations.

"Meeting the right quality standards is a prerequisite for winning specialised international tenders," Ulrik Østergaard, general manager for Northwest Europe at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"This new contract award comes on the back of years of investments in our logistics and in establishing a modus that supports extended documentation requirements and overall transparency.

"Our aim is to deliver consistent high service levels and maritime operations matching the demand from our global partners."

Monjasa sold a total of 6.8 million mt of bunker fuel worldwide last year. The firm now supplies bunkers at a total of 784 ports around the world.