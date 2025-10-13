HD KSOE Launches New LPG Cargo Handling System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new system, designed for LPG carriers, captures and reliquefies gas vapour generated during transport. Image Credit: HD KSOE

South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has commercialised a new LPG cargo handling system (CHS) that boosts reliquefication efficiency by about 18%.

The system completed its first cargo cycle between Houston and Ecuador, proving reliable in commercial operation, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

It uses a direct fuel supply system that feeds part of the liquefied gas to the engine, reducing energy loss.

Designed for LPG carriers, the system captures and reliquefies vapour that naturally forms during transport, preventing cargo loss and improving overall fuel efficiency.

A part of the gas can be used as a fuel.

Since its first order in 2023, HD KSOE has secured contracts for 48 shipsets.

“The system combines intelligent design with reliable and robust performance, significantly reducing energy consumption in both DF-mode operation and onboard cargo reliquefaction," Jan Andersson, MD at SeaQuest Marine, said.