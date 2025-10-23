BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial mindset and positive attitude. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial mindset and positive attitude, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn earlier this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Play a crucial role in driving our growth as a team player in our trading team

Manage end-to-end marine fuel transactions with precision

Identify opportunities in vary market conditions

Lead efforts to optimize margins

Deliver market insights

Adapt and stay atop of changing market regulations, industry trends and market dynamics

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.