BUNKER JOBS: Junior Bunker Fuel Trader in New York

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Wednesday September 21, 2022

My client, one that is well known in maritime circles, is seeking a junior bunker fuel trader in New York.

Extensive training will be provided on the job so previous bunker trading experience, though helpful, is not essential. However commercial acumen, a positive coachable mind set, ability to work in a team under pressure, and a dedication to providing excellent customer service to a global customer base is.

The ideal candidate must also have an interest in the shipping and maritime sector.

On offer is a generous starting salary, medical , dental, 401k and all the other benefits befitting such a position. This can also include some help with relocation if you are currently outside New York.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a recent graduate to join what really is an exciting financially rewarding career.

If you do like the sound of the above, and feel that you fit the bill, please get in touch on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

