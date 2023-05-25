BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices hitting the highest level in more than three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $11/mt to $596/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since May 2. The G20-HSFO Index gained $5/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $6.50/mt to $779/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.52/bl to $78.36/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $583.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $11.50/mt to $539.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $12.50/mt to $574.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $11.50/mt to $537/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.78/bl at $77.58/bl as of 9:45 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.87/mt fall in bunker prices.