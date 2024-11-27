BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined since the start of this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices declining to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4/mt to $583.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since November 18.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $488/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $762.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.20/bl to $72.81/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $4.50/mt to $565.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3.50/mt to $512/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $7.50/mt to $555.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3/mt to $552/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.31/bl from the previous session's close at $73.12/bl as of 7:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.33/mt rise in bunker prices.