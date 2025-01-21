Oil Dips And Canada Braces For Fight As Trump Returns To White House

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Meanwhile, EU sanction against Russia are again showing a desired effect: File Image/Pixabay

Despite U.S. president Donald Trump's proven track record of supporting his country's oil industry, oil dipped on Monday due to analysts reportedly concerned about his post-inauguration declaration that he would rally behind the energy sector.

Brent settled down 64 cents at $80.15 in early settlement due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday; West Texas Intermediate declined by $1.30, at $76.58 (there was no settlement for WTI because of the holiday).

Trump unveiled a sweeping plan to make America a manufacturing nation once again, by among other things withdrawing from the 2025 Paris climate deal and stripping away excess regulation to facilitate oil and gas production; he also promised to refill strategic reserves, which could potentially lift oil prices by boosting demand for crude.

“ Our job is to make sure we are ready for any scenario Dominic LeBlanc, finance minister, Canada

Interestingly, Trump postponed his threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico, and some analysts assumed this was because he was betting that his executive actions could tame inflation.

But Dominic LeBlanc, finance minister for Canada, wasn't swayed by the brash billionaire's oversight and declared, "Mr. Trump has been in a previous mandate unpredictable, so our job is to make sure we are ready for any scenario."

In late breaking news on Monday, Trump told media he's thinking of imposing his 25 percent tariffs in February.

In rare non-Trump news on Monday, the Finnish Border Guard reported that Russia's oil shipments via the Baltic Sea declined 10 percent over the final four months of 2024 due to the European Union sanctions against Russian oil and gas exports.