IBIA Launches Digitalisation of Bunkering Working Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digitalisation of Bunkering Working Group. Image Credit: IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has launched its latest working group: Digitalisation of Bunkering Working Group.

IBIA says the Group's aim is to 'provide actionable recommendations as to where and how digital solutions can be deployed along the bunker value chain which will streamline the day-to-day processes, reduce cost to serve, release incremental value, accelerate the green transition, and align incentives across industry players.'

It will be chaired by Kenneth Juhls, Managing Director of ZeroNorth Bunker, and co-chaired by Adrian Tolson, IBIA Board Member and Director, 2050 Marine Energy.

While the bunker industry has seen 20+ years of efforts to digitalize, until recently it has remained notoriously rooted in traditional workflows.

IBIA Members who wish to be part of the Working Group can express their interest via email to Tahra Sergeant: tahra.sergeant@ibia.net