Hanseatic Bunker Services Hires Senior Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nina Russmann has rejoined the company as senior bunker trader in Hamburg as of this month. Image Credit: Nina Russmann / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Hanseatic Bunker Services has hired a senior bunker trader in Hamburg.

Nina Russmann has rejoined the company as senior bunker trader in Hamburg as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Russmann was previously business development manager for Garrets International from January to July of this year.

She had earlier worked for Gasum from 2021 to 2025, for Hanseatic Bunker Services from 2015 to 2021 and for Bomin from 2013 to 2015.

Hamburg-based Hanseatic Bunker Services was founded in 1993 and trades marine fuels and lubricants worldwide, as well as offering hedging services, according to the company's website.