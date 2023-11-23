BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have lacked a clear direction over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $673.50/mt on Wednesday, in its first daily decline since November 17. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $526.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $5.50/mt to $892/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.49/bl to $81.96/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1.50/mt to $715.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3.50/mt to $593/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8/mt to $682/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50/mt to $570.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.56/bl at $81.40/bl as of 8:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.22/mt fall in bunker prices.