Russian Price Cap Coalition: How to Avoid Sanctions Breaches

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Price Cap Coalition governing the price cap on Russia's crude and refined product exports has issued guidance on how to comply with the measure. File Image / Pixabay

The Price Cap Coalition governing the price cap on Russia's crude and refined product exports in response to the war in Ukraine has issued guidance on how to comply with the measure.

The G7 countries, the European Union and Australia imposed a price cap of $60/bl on Russian crude exports in December 2022, banning companies from providing services like insurance to tankers carrying Russian cargoes traded at higher price levels. A similar scheme was introduced for refined products exports in February.

On Thursday the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on two companies for carrying Russian crude cargoes priced above the cap.

The new guidance was also published on Thursday, seeking to set out how to avoid inadvertent breaches of the rules.

"The Price Cap Coalition is issuing this advisory to provide recommendations concerning specific best practices in the maritime oil industry," the organisation said in the advisory.

"This advisory reflects our efforts to promote responsible practices in the industry to prevent and disrupt sanctioned trade, and enhance compliance with the price caps on crude oil and petroleum products of Russian Federation origin."

The document makes the following seven recommendations: