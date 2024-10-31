New Panama LNG Bunker Supplier Seeks to Gauge Demand Ahead of March 2025 Launch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A new LNG bunker supply operation in Panama is seeking to gauge potential demand levels ahead of its launch early next year.

Panam LNG Bunkering, a subsidiary of AES Corporation, has invited shipping firms to submit expressions of interest in LNG bunkering in Panama ahead of the launch of supply there in March 2025, Rivardo Diaz, LNG marketing and origination manager at AES, said on Wednesday.

The company is launching LNG bunker supply in Panama in partnership with Seaspan Energy, which has recently taken delivery of its new 7,600 m3 LNG bunker delivery vessel Seaspan Garibaldi.

"As we prepare to launch, we're eager to engage with shipping lines, vessel owners, and operators seeking bunkering slots for 2025," Diaz said.

The firm has set a deadline of November 15 to submit expressions of interest, with contract negotiations and compatibility studies to be carried out in November and December, agreements to be signed in January and bunkering to commence from March.