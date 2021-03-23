Canada: St Lawrence Seaways Re-opens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

St Lawrence Seaway, Canada. File Image / Pixabay.

A digital ceremony marked the opening of the St Lawrence Seaway for the current navigation season yesterday.

Part of the ceremony's focus was on the Seaway's role in fostering Canadian economic recovery post-pandemic.

Various dignatories were in attendance including Canada's minister for transport, Omar Alghabra, and Chantal Rouleau, transport minister for the Quebec regional administration.

The Seaway is managed by the St Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation under a long-standing agreement with Transport Canada.

The waterway connects the Atlantic Ocean to Lake Ontario and is a vital trade route for the Canadian economy. Two major urban connurbations are situated along the Seaway, Quebec and Montreal.