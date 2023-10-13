Port of Galveston Wins $1 Million Grant for Shore Power Pilot

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has awarded the grant to Galveston Wharves to set up the pilot. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Galveston in Texas has been awarded a $1 million grant for a shore power pilot project.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has awarded the grant to Galveston Wharves to set up the pilot, the Port of Galveston said in a statement on its website this week.

The port will initially carry out a feasibility and environmental impact study, before looking to have the connection up and running by 2025.

"Improving air quality is one of our top environmental goals as a Green Marine-certified port," Rodger Rees, CEO of Galveston Wharves, said in the statement.

"This grant will boost our objective to offer clean shore power to cargo ships calling at the Port of Galveston."

Shore power connections allow ships at berth to connect to the land-based grid for their energy needs, reducing the emissions from their engines. If the land-based grid has renewable power available, the connections can contribute to an overall cut in GHG emissions.