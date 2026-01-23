BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Corporation Seeks Fuel and Energy Buyer in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience. Image Credit: Carnival Corporation

Cruise company Carnival Corporation is seeking to hire a fuel and energy buyer in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in procurement, transportation, the supply chain or marine operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Scope : This role operates across both shore-based teams and fleet operations, supporting all global cruise brands. Responsibilities impact fuel procurement and delivery for vessels worldwide, ensuring compliance and cost optimization. The position serves as a critical link between suppliers, operations, and engineering teams, influencing day-to-day fuel logistics and strategic sourcing decisions.

: This role operates across both shore-based teams and fleet operations, supporting all global cruise brands. Responsibilities impact fuel procurement and delivery for vessels worldwide, ensuring compliance and cost optimization. The position serves as a critical link between suppliers, operations, and engineering teams, influencing day-to-day fuel logistics and strategic sourcing decisions. Problem solving : Requires resolving operational challenges such as delivery delays, pricing discrepancies, and documentation gaps. Involves applying standard operating procedures while exercising judgment to escalate issues and propose solutions. Must balance cost efficiency with operational continuity under time-sensitive conditions, often coordinating across multiple stakeholders.

: Requires resolving operational challenges such as delivery delays, pricing discrepancies, and documentation gaps. Involves applying standard operating procedures while exercising judgment to escalate issues and propose solutions. Must balance cost efficiency with operational continuity under time-sensitive conditions, often coordinating across multiple stakeholders. Impact : Directly affects vessel readiness, operational continuity, and emission compliance through timely and accurate fuel supply. Contributes to cost control and compliance within the global sourcing discipline. Supports risk mitigation by ensuring accurate documentation and adherence to contractual and regulatory standards.

: Directly affects vessel readiness, operational continuity, and emission compliance through timely and accurate fuel supply. Contributes to cost control and compliance within the global sourcing discipline. Supports risk mitigation by ensuring accurate documentation and adherence to contractual and regulatory standards. Leadership: This role will not have a direct reports but requires high levels of operational, procurement, and problem solving skills in order to manage a dynamic, highly volatile commodity within a stringent emission regulatory framework that is mission critical to our global operations.

For more information, click here.