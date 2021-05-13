BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Settlement Analyst in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday May 13, 2021

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a settlement analyst in Houston.

The firm is looking for candidates with a bachelor's degree in finance or accounting and one to three years of experience in a corporate or business setting, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Billing - generating customer invoices in accordance with contractual terms in a timely manner
  • Timely resolution of billing issues
  • Handle customer service issues, including research in RightAngle, for customers
  • Payments – ensure draft activity is properly accounted within RightAngle and that cash is correctly posted in the ledger on a daily basis
  • Month End – complete various monthly closing assignments in a timely and accurate manner
  • Customer Service – provide excellent customer service
  • Research – perform all billing and settlements related research as requested
  • Reporting – generate periodic management reporting as needed
  • Other Assigned duties – as assigned

