Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Settlement Analyst in Houston
Thursday May 13, 2021
The new hire will join Bunker One's Houston office. Image Credit: Bunker One
Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a settlement analyst in Houston.
The firm is looking for candidates with a bachelor's degree in finance or accounting and one to three years of experience in a corporate or business setting, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Billing - generating customer invoices in accordance with contractual terms in a timely manner
- Timely resolution of billing issues
- Handle customer service issues, including research in RightAngle, for customers
- Payments – ensure draft activity is properly accounted within RightAngle and that cash is correctly posted in the ledger on a daily basis
- Month End – complete various monthly closing assignments in a timely and accurate manner
- Customer Service – provide excellent customer service
- Research – perform all billing and settlements related research as requested
- Reporting – generate periodic management reporting as needed
- Other Assigned duties – as assigned
For more information, click here.