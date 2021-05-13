BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Settlement Analyst in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Bunker One's Houston office. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a settlement analyst in Houston.

The firm is looking for candidates with a bachelor's degree in finance or accounting and one to three years of experience in a corporate or business setting, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Billing - generating customer invoices in accordance with contractual terms in a timely manner

Timely resolution of billing issues

Handle customer service issues, including research in RightAngle, for customers

Payments – ensure draft activity is properly accounted within RightAngle and that cash is correctly posted in the ledger on a daily basis

Month End – complete various monthly closing assignments in a timely and accurate manner

Customer Service – provide excellent customer service

Research – perform all billing and settlements related research as requested

Reporting – generate periodic management reporting as needed

Other Assigned duties – as assigned

