New Bunker and Lubricant Trading Firm Launches in US

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new Houston-based company launched this month. File Image / Pixabay

A new marine fuel and lubricant trading firm has been launched in the US.

Houston-based JuWonOil LLC is a new company launched this month specialising in marine lubricants across the ports and anchorages of Texas, as well as trading marine fuels, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The firm is the exclusive distributor for Q8 marine lubricants in Texas.

Juwon Lawal, formerly managing director of Dubai-based Africent Group, is the company's CEO. Lawal has previously been involved in bunker supply for Winson Oil Trading and ST&L Bunkers Ltd.

"This newly formed entity is dedicated to serving the marine and energy sectors across the United States, with a focus on providing high-quality lubricants and fuels," the company representative said.