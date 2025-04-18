Mitsui Makes Strategic Investment in E-Fuels Firm Infinium

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mitsui views e-fuels as a promising solution for reducing GHG emissions in the shipping sector. Image Credit: Mitsui

Japanese firm Mitsui & Co has invested in Infinium Holdings, a US-based developer of e-fuels.

This marks Mitsui's second move into the synthetic fuel sector, following its investment in Twelve Benefit Corporation, announced on February 13, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Infinium already operates an e-fuels facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, where it produces e-diesel for road transport. With several more exciting projects in the pipeline, the company is looking to ramp up production to cater to various sectors.

Mitsui views synthetic fuels produced from green hydrogen and CO2 as a promising solution for the shipping sector. For example, e-methanol can be utilised in dual-fuel methanol-powered ships.

"Mitsui is accelerating its initiatives across the entire carbon value chain, ranging from the recovery of CO2 through direct air capture (DAC) and other methods, to carbon capture and storage (CCS), and the use of CO2 to produce synthetic fuels, as well as the creation and sale of carbon credits," it said.