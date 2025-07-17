Aurora Marine Fuels Gets ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The certification enables the firm to supply sustainable and traceable biofuel blends. File Image / Pixabay

London-headquartered bunker supplier Aurora Marine Fuels has been awarded ISCC certification.

The certification will enable the firm to supply fully sustainable and traceable marine biofuels, helping customers to meet requirements under FuelEU Maritime and EU ETS regulations, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"We're proud to share that Aurora Marine Fuels has been officially certified under both ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS schemes as a Trader," it said.

"With this certification, we can now supply sustainable and traceable marine biofuels to support our clients."

Several bunker suppliers and trading firms have secured ISCC certification as demand for biofuel blends grows from the shipping sector.